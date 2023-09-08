Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond
5. Springfield Whole Foods
Whole Foods Market will open a new 49,499-square-foot store in Springfield Plaza on Oct. 4. The store is a relocation of the existing Springfield store on Old Keene Mill Road, which has been serving the community for more than 25 years.
3. Voting pressure
A conservative advocacy group with ties to former President Donald Trump is gearing up to launch a campaign in Prince William County using “high-pressure tactics” to encourage disaffected working-class voters to turn out in the November election.
3. Showers possible today
Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast today with highs near 91 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New tenant
There will soon be a new tenant at the former Food grocery store at the Westgate Shopping Center just outside Manassas.
1. Concussion testing
Inova will provide every high school athlete in Loudoun County Public Schools with a free baseline concussion test for the 2023-24 school year.
InsideOut
Paintings from Manassas artist René Dickerson will be on display at the ARTfactory from Sept. 8 through Oct. 21. Click here for details.
