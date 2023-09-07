Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. For sale
UVA Health and Prince William Hospital are considering a plan to sell off their Caton Merchant House assisted living facility in Manassas to a private senior living operator looking to expand the development with a new memory care unit.
4. Replacing Giant
There will soon be a new tenant at the former Food grocery store at the Westgate Shopping Center just outside Manassas. Onelife Fitness announced last week that it will invest $8 million to renovate the property.
3. Another hot day
The heat continues today with highs near 97 degrees and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Murder charge after standoff
A Culpeper man was taken into custody early Wednesday after police say he barricaded himself in an apartment and shot at officers who attempted to render aid to a dead woman inside.
1. Freedom-DeMatha game
To accommodate the expected high turnout for the DeMatha at Freedom-Woodbridge football game Friday, Freedom will open the gates to the stadium at 5 p.m.
InsideOut
Capital One Center's biannual festival, Perchfest, will be held Sept. 15-17 at The Perch at Capital One's headquarters complex in Tysons. The festival features a mini golf competition, local music, craft beer from Starr Hill Biergarten, fitness classes and community vendors. Click here for more information.
