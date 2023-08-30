Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Soccer game assault suspect
A parent charged with beating a soccer coach with a metal water bottle at a weekend game in Prince William County served time in prison for shooting two people at the Manassas Park Sheetz back in 2012.
4. GMU enrollment
George Mason University’s total student enrollment has surpassed 40,000 this year, marking a record for both the school and the commonwealth.
3. Partly sunny day
After some fog this morning, it will be a partly sunny day with highs near 87 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Beirut bombing families
The Virginia War Memorial is seeking family members and relatives of the 11 Virginia Marines who lost their lives in the Oct. 23, 1983 bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut for an upcoming documentary.
1. Drop in ranking
This Northern Virginia high school has been on the top of the list for the last three years; but in 2023, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology dropped to fifth in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best High School Rankings.”
InsideOut
Capital One Center's biannual festival, Perchfest, will be held Sept. 15-17 at The Perch at Capital One's headquarters complex in Tysons. The festival features a mini golf competition, local music, craft beer from Starr Hill Biergarten, fitness classes and community vendors. Click here for more information.
