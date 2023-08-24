Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. I-66 shooting update
State police have charged an Alexandria man in connection with Tuesday's road rage shooting on Interstate 66 in Fairfax that left a driver badly injured.
4. Elected leaders summit
Office vacancies, education and Metro shortfalls were among the topics at the Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit this week.
3. Mostly cloudy
It will be a mostly cloudy Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach about 83 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Deadly motorcyle crash
A 30-year-old man was killed in a Tuesday night motorcycle crash on Lake Jackson Drive outside Manassas.
1. Veteran-owned rehab center
A veteran-owned rehabilitation center with the capacity to help thousands of veterans, active-duty military personnel and first responders is coming to Virginia.
InsideOut
The annual National Museum of Americans in Wartime "Tank Farm" open house in Nokesville returns this weekend, Aug. 26-27, with more than 50 tanks and other military vehicles on display. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.