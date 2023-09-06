Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. State budget negotiations
Ahead of the General Assembly’s return to Richmond for a special session Wednesday, budget negotiators this weekend released full details of how they believe the state should spend billions in surplus funds over the remainder of the fiscal year.
4. Commanders-themed beer
Barrel Oak Winery and Brewery in Delaplane is launching a Washington Commanders-themed beer “to celebrate a new era of football in the DMV area.”
3. Heat advisory
Potentially record-breaking heat returns today with highs near 100 degrees and heat index values near 105. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Invictus Games training
Nearly 60 wounded, ill and injured military members this week gathered at Fort Belvoir to train as part of a special team of athletes that will compete in the 2023 Invictus Games.
1. Bristow house fire
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in a Monday night house fire in Bristow that left two people displaced.
InsideOut
The 47th Edgar Rohr Memorial Car Meet on Sept. 16 in Manassas features collector vehicles, a Model T assembly/disassembly demonstration, food, door prizes and a raffle. The free event is organized by the Bull Run Region Antique Automobile Club of America. See bullrun.aaca.com for details.
Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.