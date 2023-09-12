Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond
5. Local man dies at Grand Canyon
A Manassas man died over the weekend while hiking the Grand Canyon in Arizona.
4. Remembering 9/11
Arlington and Prince William counties held ceremonies yesterday commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Cente towers.
3. Sunny today, evening storms possible
It will be a mostly sunny Tuesday with highs near 88 degrees, but showers and thundestorms move in tonight. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Murder sentencing
A judge has sentenced one of four people charged in the July 2021 shooting death of a Dale City teenager to 50 years in prison.
1. Potomac Shores elementary update
The Prince William County school division is finalizing the land purchase needed for a Potomac Shores elementary school with $3.2 million in proffers from the county.
InsideOut
The Loudoun Literacy Council will hold its 10th annual “NOT Your Kid’s Spelling Bee” on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the National Conference Center in Leesburg. Click here for details.
