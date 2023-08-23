Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Loudoun house fire
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a Monday evening fire in Loudoun County that left two firefighters injured, six people displaced and caused close to $1 million in damages.
4. Campaign issue
Prince William County Republicans hammered their Democratic counterparts on crime Tuesday, calling on voters to vote out Democrats on the Board of County Supervisors and in the county’s commonwealth's attorney's office.
3. Sunny Wednesday
Another sunny day is in the forecast with highs reaching about 83 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. I-66 shooting
State police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Interstate 66 in Fairfax that left one driver wounded and put another in jail.
1. Cafe closing
A beloved cafe in Dumfries is closing its doors after 33 years. Harold & Cathy’s Dumfries Cafe has served the community since 1990.
InsideOut
A special exhibit honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and women service pilots is on display at Manassas Regional Airport and the McCourt Government Complex through Aug. 27. Click here for details.
