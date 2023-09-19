Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond
5. Interim city manager
Manassas Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Douglas Keen will serve as Interim City Manager beginning in November. The city council selected Keen at its Monday meeting after conducting interviews for the position.
4. Teen suspect and victim
A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated malicious wounding and firearm charges in a Sunday afternoon shooting near Metz Middle School in Manassas that left another teen injured.
3. Sunny Tuesday
Sun is in the forecast today with highs reaching about 77 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Patawomeck tribe recognition
Three Virginia congresswomen are pushing for federal recognition of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe, whose presence in present-day Stafford and King George counties can be traced back to the 1300s and was noted in some of European colonists’ earliest records.
1. Not seeking reelection
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton on Monday announced she won’t seek reelection to Congress after doctors discovered she suffers from a rare neurological disorder that was previously misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s Disease.
InsideOut
Paintings from Manassas artist René Dickerson are on display at the ARTfactory through Oct. 21, with an artist reception on Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Click here for details.
