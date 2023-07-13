Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Traffic projects
The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission’s latest Commuter Choice grant round includes $48 million for transit projects aimed at reducing congestion through improved transit service across the region.
4. Massive development approved
The city of Fairfax has approved development plans for City Centre West, a 210,029-square-foot mixed-use development that will include luxury condominiums, retail spaces and offices.
3. Hot and stormy
Temperatures will climb to the upper 90s today, leading to storms late afternoon into tonight. Some storms will be severe. Localized flooding is also possible, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Market update
Home sales across Northern Virginia continued to improve in June, according to the latest monthly report from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.
1. Speeding on 66
State police decided to make a social-media example out of a recent speeder on Interstate 66 in Prince William County. A trooper running radar clocked the driver at 149 mph in a 65 mph zone.
InsideOut
Get out of the heat this weekend and enjoy "Arsenic and Old Lace," presented by Rooftop Productions at the ARTfactory. This classic dark comedy focuses on a critic who discovers a shocking secret about his aunts and uncles. Get more information and tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com
Have a community event you'd like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
