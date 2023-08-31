Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Meningococcal outbreak
Health officials say Virginia is experiencing a statewide outbreak of meningococcal disease, with 27 cases reported since last summer.
4. I-66 HOV crackdown
You better make sure there’s at least three people in the car if you plan to drive toll-free on Interstate 66 outside of the Capital Beltway — starting today, drivers will see more Virginia State Police on the roadways in an effort to curb HOV violations.
3. Gusty winds
Clouds this morning will give way to sun with highs near 79 degrees and winds gusting up to 24 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Opposition to digital gateway vote
The HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia this week wrote to Prince William County leadership, objecting to their decision to take up two rezoning requests related to the contentious PW Digital Gateway data center project in November.
1. Opposition to afforable housing proposal
Republican Prince William supervisors Jeanine Lawson and Bob Weir held a town hall-style meeting Monday night where they sought to drum up opposition to a 144-unit affordable housing proposal near the town of Haymarket.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center kicks off its 2023-24 season in September with its annual Arts Alive! event, followed by performances ranging from pianist Jeffrey Siegel to Disney and Pixar’s “Coco in Concert.” Click here for details on fall performances.
