5. New school
The Manassas City school division has settled on a design for the new Jennie Dean Elementary School, with plans to break ground at the start of 2025.
4. Kaine challenger
Hung Cao is following up his unsuccessful bid for Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s seat with a run at Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
3. Another day, another chance of storms
Expect some patchy fog this morning and Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Social media and teens
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Bristow Tuesday, calling for tighter regulations on social media for teens and hearing from parents on the challenges of raising children in an increasingly digital world.
1. New owners
National Football League owners are expected to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders today from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. Stay tuned.
InsideOut
Local artist John Hartt has unveiled an exhibit called “Something Wonderful,” a larger-than-life outdoor installation of strange and wonderful creatures. The exhibit runs through Labor Day at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas. Click here to find out more.
