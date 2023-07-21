Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. It's official!
National Football League owners on Thursday approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris.
4. New store for old shopping center
Ross Dress For Less is opening its second Woodbridge location later this year in Marumsco Plaza.
3. Storm chances, then less humidity
From the National Weather Service: Some lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible today, mainly along and east of I-95. Behind the cold front, expect lower humidity into the weekend. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Display your blood type
Virginians now have the option to list their blood types on their driver’s license as a way to help first responders in case of an emergency.
1. Town mourns
The Warrenton community is mourning the loss of Pablo Teodoro, owner of Main Street's Great Harvest Bread Company and a well-known community advocate, who died in a crash Wednesday night.
InsideOut
It's the final weekend for Rooftop Production's "Arsenic and Old Lace" at the ARTfactory in Manassas. The dark comedy follows Mortimer Brewster, a drama critic who discovers a shocking secret about his aunts and uncle and must come up with a plan to keep his family out of jail and save his sanity. See InsideNoVaTix.com for tickets and details.
Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
