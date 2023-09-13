Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Unusual sentence
A Marine formerly stationed at Quantico faces probation and an unusual community-service sentence for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 raid on the U.S. Capitol -- one hour for every Marine killed during the Civil War.
4. Looming government shutdown
Democratic U.S. Rep Abigail Spanberger and Prince William County leaders yesterday called on Congress to rise above partisanship to eschew a government shutdown looming at the end of the month.
3. Clouds and sun
Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will reach near 80 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Veteran advocate award
The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce presented a new award to an entrepreneur who has aided the veteran community during its eighth annual Distinguished Service Awards event at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington on Tuesday.
1. Goodbye Olde Towne Inn
With the site’s ultimate fate still up in the air, crews in Manassas have begun the teardown of the Olde Towne Inn.
InsideOut
Mount Vernon’s Colonial Market and Fair takes place Sept. 16 and 17 with an 18th-century marketplace featuring live music, food and more than 40 juried artisans demonstrating their trades and selling their creations. Click here for details.
Have a community event you'd like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
