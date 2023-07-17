Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Pickleball to Manassas Mall
Dill Dinkers plans to open its first Virginia location and Prince William County's first dedicated indoor pickleball facility in Manassas Mall early next year.
2. Liveboard life
Ever dreamed of living on a houseboat? The Wharf in Washington is home to the largest houseboat community on the East Coast, and a few are currently for sale.
1. Cannabis use in the commonwealth
Marijuana might be legal, but Virginia has a pretty low cannabis usage rate among states. according to a recent analysis.
InsideOut
Circus Vazquez returns to Potomac Mills mall next month with a new cast and a new, air-conditioned tent. Performances will run from Aug. 4. to Aug. 21. Click here for details.
Have a community event you'd like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
