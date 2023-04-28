Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bottleneck relief?
VDOT cut the ribbon yesterday for the I-95 Southbound Auxiliary Lane project at Occoquan, which converts a mile-and-a-half of the existing shoulder to a travel lane at one of the region’s most notorious bottlenecks.
4. Three dead in Springfield home
A housekeeper found two men and a woman dead yesterday afternoon in the basement of a home in West Springfield after a nanny – upstairs with a toddler – heard gunshots. Police are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide.
3. Rainy and chilly
From the National Weather Service: Soaking rain and breezy conditions are expected today as low pressure crosses over the region. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are likely, with high temperatures reaching about 59 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Republican challenger
Republican Karla Justice, a Prince William County native, has announced her candidacy for the Board of Supervisors seat in the Occoquan District.
1. School name needed
Prince William County Public Schools officials are still taking input on the name for their newest elementary school, dubbed for now Rosemount Elementary School.
InsideOut
Castaways Repertory Theatre Company presents ‘As You Like It,” tonight at 7 p.m. and tomorrow at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge. “As You Like It,” one of Shakespeare's best-known and loved comedies, will be performed by the Homeschool Theatre Troupe. Get tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
