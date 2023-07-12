Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Resolution rejected
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday rejected along partisan lines a measure calling for the delay of major land-use decisions, including the contentious PW Digital Gateway plan, until a new board is sworn in next year.
4. Commercial flight concerns
Noise concerns dominated a Monday public hearing on the plan to bring commercial flights to Manassas Regional Airport, as the City Council paused any action on the proposal until its July 24 meeting.
3. Partly cloudy and hot
It will be a partly cloudy and hot day with highs reaching 92 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. VRE delays
Virginia Railway Express trains are stalled again today after an occupied Amtrak train derailed in D.C. on Tuesday morning, closing Union Station.
1. Senators stand against proposal
Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia, along with Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, made a joint appearance Monday at Terminal 2, where they criticized a proposal to add dozens of daily flights to Reagan National Airport.
InsideOut
Show your support and have a blast this Saturday at the 4th Annual Vettes for Vets Car Show benefiting the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run. The show begins with car registration at 8 a.m. at the retreat and continues through 2 p.m. See willingwarriors.org/corvette-show for attendance and car registration information.
