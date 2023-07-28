Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Road renaming
In honor of the 75th anniversary of a presidential executive order prohibiting segregation in the military, Fort Belvoir held a ceremony this week to announce the renaming of Lee Road to EO 9981 Road.
4. Election lawsuit
Makya Little, loser of the 19th District House of Delegates Democratic primary, sued party leaders and state elections officials on Tuesday alleging that June’s primary election was tainted.
3. Dangerously hot
Dangerously hot conditions continue today with much of Northern Virginia under an excessive heat warning with heat index values as high as 110 degrees expected. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New Dunkin' stores
Dunkin’, the cafe and donut shop formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, was given unanimous permission on Tuesday by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors via special use permits to construct new locations in Gainesville and Woodbridge.
1. 'Chipotlane' approved
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday approved 6-2 a special use permit for a Chipotle in Montclair with a drive-through dubbed a “Chipotlane.”
InsideOut
Join ARTfactory and Rooftop Productions for an evening of comedy and improv with the Pun-demics Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. The Pun-demics have been entertaining audiences at the ARTfactory for two years now, and they're back to bring you another night of laughter. Get details and buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com
