Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Rosie's on the ballot
A petition to allow a new Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Manassas Park has cleared the necessary threshold to get the question onto the ballot this November.
4. Loudoun hotel robbery
A woman was injured and her luggage containing "a significant amount of jewelry" stolen in a Monday morning robbery at the Embassy Suites in Ashburn.
3. Calmer weather day
Thousands were still without power this morning across Northern Virginia after a line of severe storms Monday evening. Today’s weather will be much calmer, with sunny skies and highs near 85 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Teacher of the Year
Ben Stodola, the chair of Rock Ridge High School’s Career and Technical Education Department in Loudoun County, has been named the Virginia Association of Marketing Educators 2023 Teacher of the Year.
1. Lyft driver charged
A Lyft driver has been charged in connection with the June abduction of a passenger in Woodbridge.
InsideOut
A back-to-school event in Prince William County later this week will help students collect the resources they need to start the school year off right. Click here for details.
