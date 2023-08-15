Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Weapons detection system
Entering Prince William County’s middle and high schools will look different for most of the upcoming school year, as the school division is readying students, staff and parents for the rollout of its new weapons detection systems.
4. Outer Banks fire
Three people from the D.C. area, including a 13-year-old girl, have been identified as the victims of a fatal fire on the Outer Banks early Friday morning.
3. More storm chances
Another round of thunderstorms is expected this afternoon, with gusty winds and small hail possible. Highs will reach about 88 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Ashburn burglary, assault
A Washington, D.C., man is jailed without bond after police allege he entered an Ashburn woman's apartment, sexually assaulted her and fled with her purse.
1. Voters decide
A ballot initiative to bring a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to Manassas Park cleared its final hurdle Friday.
InsideOut
A special exhibit honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and women service pilots will be on display at Manassas Regional Airport and the McCourt Government Complex later this month. Click here for details.
