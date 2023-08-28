Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Speeding leads to fatal crash
A 19-year-old Haymarket man was killed and his passenger injured in a Saturday morning crash that started with two drivers speeding in Gainesville, according to police.
4. Castle on the Potomac for sale
A mansion in McLean dubbed “the Castle on the Potomac” hit the market last week for $22 million, making it the fifth most expensive home currently for sale in Virginia.
3. Rainy Monday
The work week starts with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will reach about 78 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Dulles renewable energy project
Virginia and Dominion Energy officials gathered at Dulles International Airport last week to celebrate the groundbreaking of a solar, battery storage and electric vehicle initiative that they said would be the nation’s largest renewable energy project at an airport.
1. Pornography sites and age verification
Since a new law went into effect this July, pornography websites in Virginia have been required to more rigorously verify whether a person is 18 or over before allowing them to access adult content. However, an analysis by the Virginia Mercury shows the majority are not using age verification methods as mandated.
InsideOut
The Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull returns to Dulles International Airport Sept. 9 with gates opening at 10:30 a.m. The popular annual event benefiting Virginia Special Olympics pits teams to see who can pull an 82-ton FedEx Boeing 757 or a United Airlines 737 feet in the shortest time. See specialolympicsva.org/plane-pull for more information.
