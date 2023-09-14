Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Tax deadline extended
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a 90-day extension to the deadline for residents to pay taxes on personal property, including vehicles.
4. Honoring local resident Robert Duvall
Academy Award-winning actor and Fauquier County resident Robert Duvall was honored this week with a Virginia General Assembly resolution commending him for his contributions to both the arts and conservation.
3. Sunny day
It will be a sunny Thursday with highs near 80 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Piggly Wiggly's return?
Harris Teeter owner Kroger will sell 10 D.C.-area Harris Teeter stores to C & Wholesale Grocers, owner of the storied Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain.
1. Chase ends in multi-vehicle crash
Six people, including a state trooper, suffered minor injuries in a chain-reaction crash Monday night after a police chase that began in Fauquier County and ended on Interstate 95 in Dale City.
InsideOut
Looking for things to do this fall? Here's our annual list highlighting autumn events happening across Northern Virginia.
