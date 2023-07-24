Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Strong jobs report

Virginia is witnessing its largest labor force since the 1970s, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced at a news conference Friday.

4. In a jam

Stafford County sheriff’s Deputy K.L. Busch had an unusual encounter with a masked bandit this weekend – a raccoon with his head stuck in a jar

3. Scattered storms

Thunderstorms are possible today with highs reaching about 84 degrees.Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.

2. Crystal City box cutter assault

Arlington County police are looking for a man who threatened a woman in Crystal City with a box cutter Saturday night, then forced her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

1. Two-vote difference

Nikki Baldwin is officially the Republican nominee in Virginia’s 29th state Senate District. Following a two-day recount that ended late Friday, Baldwin defeated fellow Republican Maria Martin by two votes, 2,605 to 2,603, the same margin the initial count yielded. Primary day was June 20.

InsideOut

Mark your calendars. The McLean Project for the Arts will host its annual MPAartfest on Sunday, Oct. 1, at McLean Central Park. In its 17th year, MPAartfest transforms the park into a landscape of mini art galleries showcasing and offering for sale the work of juried artists from throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

