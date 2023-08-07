Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Woodbridge murder
A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in the Saturday night stabbing death of another man outside a Woodbridge home.
4. Seat at the table
Black business owners who met with Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Prince William County officials on Friday made clear they want a more prominent seat at the table to address the unique challenges they face.
3. Heat returns, severe storms possible
Highs will push into the upper 80s and low 90s today with heat indices reaching about 100 degrees. The heat and humidity will be fuel for severe storms likely between 2-9 p.m., the National Weather Service says. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. A positive tune
A serious bike accident left him in the ICU. But that didn’t stop North Stafford High graduate Karl Rice from becoming a leader at his school.
1. Data center transmission line
Dominion Energy held a community meeting in Manassas last week to seek input on a transmission line and switching station project to fuel a data center in Prince William County’s Innovation Park area.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Fair, the state’s largest fair, and a summer staple, is coming back for its 74th year. This year's fair opens Friday, Aug. 11, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 19.
