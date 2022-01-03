Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Winter storm warning
A winter storm warning is in effect for most of Northern Virginia through 4 p.m. today, with predicted totals of five to eight inches, and perhaps more to the south, before it wraps up in the afternoon.
4. Plows ready to go
The Virginia Department of Transportation had 2,200 plows staging throughout Northern Virginia early this morning, ready to start plowing when snowfall reached 2 inches. Make sure to give the crews space if you have to be out.
3. It's been a while
The D.C. metro hasn't seen a significant snowfall since January 2019, when a storm dumped up to 11 inches of snow over most of the region.
2. Schools, federal government closed
The only school district in Northern Virginia to not close today was Loudoun County, which called a two-hour delay and planned to evaluated conditions this morning. Click here for a full list of closings and delays.
1. D.C.'s biggest blizzards
Washington's biggest winter storms are nor'easters, coastal lows that swirl up from the south. Here's a look at D.C. biggest blizzards dating back to the 1700s.
InsideOut
Here are five tasty treats to make with fresh snow, courtesy Food Network.
