Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Traveling courthouse
The Prince William County Circuit Court recently opened a mobile office out of a vehicle that visits communities across the county on weekends to bring services directly to residents.
4. Outer Banks death
A 28-year-old Washington, D.C. woman died Monday after being "overtaken" by strong waves on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
3. Record heat?
September is here, but summer's not over just yet. The National Weather Service is predicting potentially record-breaking heat today and tomorrow, with highs reaching 95 to 102 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. No fishing
Shenandoah National Park’s streams and rivers are closed to fishing due to low stream flows and high water temperatures.
1. Meteor sighting
A large meteor streaked across the sky along the East Coast Sunday evening, prompting close to 300 reports from New Jersey to Florida on the American Meteor Society website.
InsideOut
Summer soon comes to an end, but the fall festival scene is heating up. Here's our annual list highlighting fall events happening across Northern Virginia.
