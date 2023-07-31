Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. UFO testimony
During an otherworldly hearing on Capitol Hill last week, lawmakers and witnesses launched accusations that the Pentagon is stonewalling Congress and the public from UFO incidents, including one involving fighter jets in Virginia Beach.
4. Deadly storms
A 43-year-old man died Saturday when a tree fell on a house in Montclair during severe storms that left wind damage and power outages across the region.
3. Morning rain
Monday will begin with clouds and rain, then become partly sunny with highs near 85 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Spanberger for governor?
Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who represents part of Prince William County, has told several Democrats that she will run for governor in 2025, Politico reported Friday.
1. Interchange redesign
Prince William County’s Department of Transportation is once again at the drawing board for a redesign of the Old Bridge Road and Route 123 intersection, as local groups continue to oppose the proposed changes.
InsideOut
Circus Vazquez returns to Potomac Mills mall with a new cast and a new, air-conditioned tent. Performances will run from Aug. 4. to Aug. 21. Click here for details.
Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
