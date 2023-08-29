Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Local rescue team activated
Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Florida ahead of what is now Hurricane Idalia.
4. Candidates debate over crime
Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth sparred with Republican challenger Matt Lowery during an election forum Friday, where the incumbent defended her record against criticisms of rising violent crime in the county.
3. Scattered showers today
Scattered showers are in the forecast today, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Highs will reach about 84 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Shopping centers sold
Three companies have jointly acquired four shopping centers in Dale City for nearly $53 million, with plans for multimillion dollar makeovers for each one.
1. Alexandria shootings
It’s not the first time a group of people on dirt bikes and ATVs has descended on the streets of the D.C. region; but Saturday night, one of two shootings that happened within minutes of each other in Northern Virginia was linked to a large group of people seen operating them.
InsideOut
The 47th Edgar Rohr Memorial Car Meet on Sept. 16 in Manassas features collector vehicles, a Model T assembly/disassembly demonstration, food, door prizes and a raffle. The free event is organized by the Bull Run Region Antique Automobile Club of America. See bullrun.aaca.com for details.
