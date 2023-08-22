Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Duplicate charges
Did you get double charged at Wegmans last week? You're not alone. The grocer said thousands of shoppers using credit or debit cards as credit were charged twice for their groceries on Aug. 16.
4. Welcome back!
Roughly 90,000 students returned to school in Prince William County Monday morning, with a new elementary school welcoming students for the first time.
3. Sunny Tuesday
Sunny skies are in the forecast today with highs near 85 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Refugee legislation
Legislation in Congress would allow Afghan refugees to apply for permanent legal residency after undergoing additional vetting, but it’s failed to advance.
1. UVA hosting finals
The state football finals for Virginia’s two largest public school classifications will return to the University of Virginia for the first time since 2015.
InsideOut
The annual National Museum of Americans in Wartime "Tank Farm" open house in Nokesville returns Aug. 26-27 with more than 50 tanks and other military vehicles on display. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.