Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Manassas Park apartment complex
The Manassas Park City Council has approved a rezoning for five downtown parcels next to the new city hall complex, clearing the way for two 10-story apartment buildings, parking for nearby stores and a commercial building that comprise phase four of the downtown plan.
4. Illegitimate election results?
An unsuccessful candidate in the 19th District House of Delegates primary claims the results were illegitimate and has asked that Democratic leaders nominate her instead, a move that party operatives say they’re legally unable to do.
3. Heating up
From the National Weather Service: Today will be dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the upper 80s to low 90s. The warming trend continues with hot and humid conditions the remainder of the week. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Assault arrest
Arlington County police have charged a 23-year-old man in connection with a violent Saturday robbery and sexual assault in Crystal City.
1. Local connection
Tafari Campbell, the former White House chef who drowned paddleboarding Sunday near Barack Obama's Martha's Vineyard home, lived in Dumfries and helped run a successful catering company with his wife.
InsideOut
Stafford Regional Airport is hosting Wings and Wheels Aug. 5-6 with classics cars and rides in old warbirds. Click here for the details.
