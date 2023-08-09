Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Belching record, really
A Spotsylvania County woman has broken the Guinness World Record for the loudest burp bellowed by a female, achieving a belch noisier than a blender, an electric handheld drill and some motorcycles at full throttle.
4. Alexandria shooting
A man wanted for attempted murder in Maryland was shot and critically wounded by a U.S. Marshal in Alexandria yesterday afternoon.
3. Low humidity
Expect low humidity and less wind today with highs in the 80s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Charges reduced
A former Fauquier County Public Schools middle school teacher indicted for felony counts of carnal knowledge involving a minor has had her charges reduced to misdemeanors. She will not spend time behind bars and will not be required to register as a sex offender.
1. From shelter to star
Chloe was in an animal shelter when Christina Jones discovered him. Now the Stafford County terrier is an award-winning trick dog.
InsideOut
Circus Vazquez returns to Potomac Mills mall starting tomorrow with a new cast and a new, air-conditioned tent. Performances will run from Aug. 4. to Aug. 21. Click here for details.
