5. Worst of Thanksgiving travel
As many travelers hit the road for Thanksgiving, the worst of the holiday travel is expected to be Wednesday afternoon between 3:30 and 5 p.m.
Delays on the inner loop of the Beltway will climb to near five times normal commuting traffic at 3:30 p.m., according to AAA-MidAtlantic.
4. High winds through Thursday
Showers are likely Wednesday morning, then becoming mostly sunny with high temperatures up to 62 degrees. Winds will be gusting as high as 30 mph.
Winds may gust around 50 mph on Thursday, resulting in sporadic damage, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Arrest in Woodbridge double homicide
Prince William police have charged a Catlett man with two counts of murder in the fatal shooting of two men in Woodbridge in June.
Abner Jose Molina-Rodriguez, 22, of the 11400 block of Eskridges Lane, was arrested Nov. 22 in Fauquier County in a separate investigation, PWCPD spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said Tuesday.
2. D.C. joins Juul lawsuits
The District of Columbia is joining several states in suing e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, saying the company's online ads and promotions illegally targeted minors, reports NBC4.
The lawsuit follows similar lawsuits filed last week by California and New York. North Carolina became the first state to sue the San Francisco startup in May. (nbcwashington.com)
1. Northam: Our doors are open’
Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday that Virginia would welcome more refugees, declining President Donald Trump’s offer to let states and localities veto resettlements, reports The Washington Post.
“Virginia’s lights are on and our doors are open, and we welcome new Virginians to make their homes here,” Northam wrote in a letter to the U.S. State Department.
An executive order from Trump issued in late September gives states and localities veto power over refugee resettlements, requiring state and local governments to consent in writing before refugees can arrive. (roanoke.com)
