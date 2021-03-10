Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Highway renaming
Stafford County is looking to rename its stretch of Route 1 after a law enforcement member who died in the line of duty.
4. Target lends a hand
Target is partnering with more than 600 CVS locations nationwide to offer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible guests and team members.
3. Fire weather
The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the entire D.C. area Thursday due to low relative humidity and expected gusty winds. Click here for a detailed forecast.
2. Spelling bee winner
Keona Thomas of Manassas Christian School took home the top prize at Tuesday night’s Prince William Spelling Bee, correctly spelling 13 words whose origins spanned three continents to advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer.
1. Cases down
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia has dipped to its lowest level since early November, according to new data Wednesday from the Virginia Department of Health.
InsideOut
Potomac Mills, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, and Apple Blossom mall in Winchester will be offering socially distanced photos with the Easter Bunny from March 18 to April 3. Visit the bunny Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.