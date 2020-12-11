The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive at a select number of hospitals across Virginia by the end of next week, provided the vaccine receives an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

While the full list of hospitals that will receive the first shipment has not been made public, Inova Fairfax Hospital will be among them.

Thursday evening, an independent FDA panel of immunology experts voted to recommend that the FDA authorize emergency use of the vaccine for people aged 16 and up.

Julian Walker, a spokesperson for the VH&HA, said the expectation is that the first wave of shipments next week will include about 72,000 doses of the vaccine sent to just under 20 hospitals across the state. In determining where the initial shipments should go, the Virginia Department of Health leaned on the state’s health systems and hospital networks, who can then decide whether to move some doses to other hospitals in their network or otherwise begin vaccinating hospital workers most efficiently.

While the fewer than 20 hospitals are not the only in the state with cold storage capacity, they were selected in part based on that capacity as well as geography.

“The shipments are geographically such that they cover the entire commonwealth,” Walker told InsideNoVa.

Tracy Connell, a public relations officer for Inova, said Friday that the hospital didn’t yet know exactly how many doses it would initially receive or when the shipment would arrive. The team planning the vaccine rollout at Inova will be meeting Monday.

“Once we receive that shipment we’ll begin vaccinating our team members as fast as we can,” Connell said.

Under the Centers for Disease Control’s vaccine prioritization protocol, health care workers and long-term care staff and residents comprise Virginia’s “1A” tier for vaccination. According to a state health department release last week, the state expects to receive 480,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December, estimating that there are just about 500,000 people in the top tier. For long-term care facilities, the CDC has established a partnership with CVS and Walgreen’s to deliver vaccines to facilities.

Full vaccination for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, administered roughly three weeks apart.

“Vaccine will be provided to Virginians in a way that is fair, ethical, and transparent,” Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said in the release. “We will focus initially on the groups that have been most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infections and those whose work puts them at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19 infections. Over time, as more vaccine supply becomes available, more Virginians will be able to get vaccinated, and we can look forward to a time when this pandemic will end.”

After the 1A tier has all been vaccinated, the next people in line will be essential workers such as school teachers, police and firemen, as well as the general population of people in high-risk categories.