The opening of the Leesburg location continues Inova-GoHealth’s strategic expansion of on-demand care options in Northern Virginia
Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care recently opened a new center in Leesburg, its first to feature Inova-GoHealth’s award-winning design. The new center is located at 300 Fort Evans Rd, Suite 103, next to Home Depot, just a 10-minute drive from Inova Loudoun Hospital. It is among the first of several new Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care centers set to open across Northern Virginia by the end of this year.
"Easy access to on-demand, affordable healthcare is essential in building and supporting thriving communities," said Meredith Porter, M.D., medical director, Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care. “Our new Leesburg center meets that need, providing care that is connected to Inova’s vast network - when and where people need it.”
Affordable world-class urgent care
Inova-GoHealth treats common health concerns for adults and children six months and older, including COVID-19, flu, fever, asthma, allergies, minor cuts, burns, pink eye, urinary tract infections, fractures, sprains, strains and more. The centers are open 365 days a year, including holidays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Inova-GoHealth centers are a more affordable option for safe and efficient care outside of higher-cost settings like the emergency department. They also provide a direct connection to Inova’s robust network of care, which regularly earns national recognition for excellence in quality and safety, research and innovation.
The Leesburg site is the eighth Inova-GoHealth center in Northern Virginia, following the openings of the Centreville, Dulles South, North Arlington, Reston, Tysons, Vienna and West Springfield centers. Additional locations are expected to open later this year in Fairfax, Ashburn and Lorton.
An accessible and comfortable healthcare environment
Inova-GoHealth’s new centers like Leesburg are strategically located in high-traffic hubs with ground-level access and easy parking. They feature a state-of-the-art, internationally recognized design with wood accents, curved surfaces and customer-friendly technology that fosters a comfortable patient experience. The centers also feature a warm color palette and lighting to ensure patients feel a sense of ease and healing at every stage of their visit.
GoHealth Urgent Care was the first healthcare provider to win the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) U.S. Design and Development Award. The honor recognizes the premier design and development trends of retail projects, new developments, renovation and expansion projects, and retail store design within the U.S.
Patients can walk into any Inova-GoHealth center or go online to save a spot and pre-register. For details about all Inova-GoHealth locations, visit https://www.gohealthuc.com/inova.
