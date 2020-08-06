Below is a list of locations where you'll can buy a copy of the InsideNoVa/Prince William weekly newspaper.  The paper is delivered to these locations every Friday. It can usually be found where other newspapers and magazines are sold inside these stores. 

Retailer /Store#AddressCity ZIP
7-Eleven/#3263211171 Balls Ford RdManassas20109
7-Eleven/#329777500 Cushing RdManassas20109
7-Eleven/#322868375 Sudley RdManassas20109
7-Eleven/NEW8402 Sudley RdManassas20109
7-Eleven/#2910411007 Nokesville RdManassas20110
7-Eleven/#2607410299 Dumfries RdManassas20110
7-Eleven/#3297610438 Dumfries RdManassas20110
7-Eleven/NEW8708 Liberia AveManassas20110
7-Eleven/NEW9166 Mathis AveManassas20110
7-Eleven/#222999407 Grant AveManassas20110
7-Eleven/#327699101 Andrew DrManassas20111
7-Eleven/#285058498 Euclid AveManassas20111
7-Eleven/#372308200 Falls Grove DrManassas20111
&-Eleven/NEW12125 Dumfries RdManassas20112
7-Eleven/#2850413639 Dumfries RdManassas20112
7-Eleven/#3048417105 Old Stage RdDumfries22025
7-Eleven/#2608216170 Country Club DrDumfries22025
7-Eleven/#327674100 Talon DrDumfries22025
7-Eleven/#3214916806 Jefferson Davis HwyDumfries22026
7-Eleven/#3491017360 Dumfries RdDumfries22026
7-Eleven/#1078518075 Fraley RdDumfries22026
7-Eleven/#1078318750 Fuller Heights RdTriangle22172
7-Eleven/#2694115621 Jefferson Davis HwyWoodbridge22191
7-Eleven/#225111551 Featherstone RdWoodbridge22191
7-Eleven/#321772631 Prince William PkwyWoodbridge22191
7-Eleven/#3268713360 Minnieville RdWoodbridge22192
7-Eleven/#260585041 Prince William PkwyWoodbridge22192
7-Eleven/#3491612417 Cape Cod CtWoodbridge22192
7-Eleven/#3676215052  Cardinal DrWoodbridge22193
7-Eleven/#2782214116 Minnieville RdWoodbridge22193
7-Eleven/#1075614844 Cloverdale RdWoodbridge22193
7-Eleven/#1078914797 Darbydale AveWoodbridge22193
7-Eleven/#162234804 Dale BlvdWoodbridge22193
7-Eleven/#329657001 Dale BlvdWoodbridge22193
7-Eleven/#1912514410 Minnieville RdWoodbridge22193
7-Eleven/#1617213131 Hillendale DrWoodbridge22193
    
Giant/#7798025 Sudley Rd Manassas20109
Giant/#22710100 Dumfries RdManassas20110
Giant/#2577575 Limton Hall Rd Gainesville 20155
Gianr/#78112445 Hedges Run DrWoodbridge22192
Giant/#7415469 Mapledale Plaza Woodbridge22193
Giant/#7544309 Dale BlvdWoodbridge22193
    
Sheetz/#2708504 Centreville RdManassas Park20109
Sheetz/#59513039 Balls Ford RdManassas 20109
Sheetz/#63011627 Nokesville RdBristow20136
Sheetz/#20515315 Washington StHaymarket20169
Sheetz/#6535350 Dale BlvdWoodbridge22193
Sheetz/#2444021 Prince William PkwyWoodbridge22193
Sheetz/#6062500 Caton Hill RdWoodbridge22192
    
CVS/NEW9200 Centreville RdManassas20110
CVS/#20195515 Ashland Community SquareManassas20112
CVS/NEW10250 Bristow Cntr DrBristow20136
CVS/NEW15250 Washington StHaymarket20169
CVS/#685216712 Jefferson Davis HwyWoodbridge22026
CVS/#140413600 Jefferson Davis HwyWoodbridge22191
CVS/#13912200 Tacketts Mill Woodbridge22192
CVS/#200912890 Touchstone CrWoodbridge22192
CVS/#18324338 Dale BlvdWoodbridge22193
    
Fairview Market9511 Fairview AveManassas20110
Handy Dandy13316 Occoquan RdWoodbridge22191
Exxon at the Glen4255 Seeton SqWoodbridge22192
Hedges Run Sunoco3220 Old Bridge RdWoodbridge22192
Old Bridge BP1435 Old Bridge RdWoodbridge22192
Dale City Exxon13594 Quate LaneWoodbridge22193
Dale City Sunoco4194 Dale BlvdWoodbridge22193
Mapledale BP13601 MapledaleWoodbridge22193
    
Food Lion/#13839121 Centreville RdManassas20110
Food Lion/#120813490 Dumfries RdManassas20112
Food Lion/#25976306 Hoadly RdManassas20112
Food Lion/#12495050 Waterway DrDumfries22025
Food Lion/#147117120 Jefferson Davis HwyDumfries22026
Food Lion /#126113414 Jefferson Davis HwyWoodbridge22191
Food Lion/#122614641 Jefferson Davis HwyWoodbridge22191
Food Lion/#251812420 Dillingham SqWoodbridge22192
Food Lion/#15725592 Staple Mills PlazaWoodbridge22193
    
Walgreens/#1123410671 Sudley Manor DrManassas20109
Walgreens/#119219271 Sudley RdManassas20110
Walgreens/#131568697 Sudley RdManassas20110
Walgreens/#1398910213 Dumfries RdManassas20110
Walgreens/#130126400 Hoadly RdManassas20112
Walgreens/#121679150 Devlin RdBristow20136
Walgreens/#108224985 Wellington RdGainesville20155
Walgreens/#1379014095 Jefferson Davis HwyWoodbridge22191
Walgreens/#1129912601 Smoketown RdWoodbridge22192

