A Prince William County Circuit Court judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Gainesville residents against the Board of Supervisors that sought to block the approval of the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
The suit, filed late last year on behalf of Roger Yackel, Roger Miller and Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth, a nonprofit composed mostly of Heritage Hunt subdivision residents opposed to the gateway, also took aim at Board Chair Ann Wheeler and Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland.
The residents argued the proposed data center corridor project would negatively impact the environment and nearby Manassas National Battlefield Park. They also said it would create unwanted noise, traffic and a “visual blight” on the surrounding community.
Deputy County Attorney Curt G. Spear, Jr. argued on behalf of the county that the residents’ suit amounted to a mere political disagreement with elected officials that was premised on misrepresentations of the county’s comprehensive plan, according to court documents. Spear did not immediately return a request for comment for this report.
Court documents show Circuit Court Judge Kimberly A. Irving sided with the county in dismissing the suit but left open the possibility for the plaintiffs to refile their complaint within 21 days, with some exceptions. Wheeler declined to comment, noting there was still potential for the residents to reintroduce the lawsuit.
Yackel said in an interview that they’re considering resubmitting the suit. He said they didn’t expect to win in court, but pursued the case anyway to make their voices heard and potentially inspire future legal efforts against county rezoning. “We set the standard,” Yackel said. “We set the precedent.”
The supervisors in November approved a Comprehensive Plan amendment related to the PW Digital Gateway, paving the way for the project to move forward and signaling its likely approval. Still, the companies – QTS and Compass Datacenters – must secure rezonings for their projects proposing 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane in Gainesville. The project is the largest and most contentious local land-use proposal in decades.
QTS representatives have said they’re committed to maintaining 34 acres of forest area to separate data centers from properties in Heritage Hunt. Officials said there would be 900 feet separating the nearest home from the gateway, and they hope in the near future to meet with the Heritage Hunt residents opposed to the project. Still, the subdivision’s residents appear unlikely to be swayed.
A second group of Gainesville residents of the Oak Valley neighborhood near the proposed project site also sued the county last year to stop the project. That suit remains pending.
