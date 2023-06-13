Government offices, courts and banks will be closed Monday for the nation's newest holiday -- Juneteenth National Independence Day, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth marks the day a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to announce the end of slavery, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Locally, dozens of events are scheduled this weekend to honor Juneteenth (June 19), which became an official holiday in Virginia in 2020 and federally in 2021. Here a few highlights:
Prince William County
The Potomac Shores Juneteenth “Family Reunion-ish” celebration will be held Saturday from 1-5 p.m., providing a day of food, vendors, education and performances to celebrate Juneteenth. The event will be at the Social Barn at 1801 Potomac Shores Parkway in the Dumfries area.
More information: potomacshores.com
The Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is hosting a Juneteenth event on Monday, June 19, from 1-4 p.m. at the Historic Lucasville School House.
Learn about the celebration marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the South, the development of freedmen communities in the county and the progression of education during Reconstruction and the Jim Crow Era. Admission is free. The Lucasville school is at 10516 Godwin Drive in Manassas.
More information: pwcva.gov/department/historic-preservation
The third annual Dumfries Juneteenth Parade and Jubilee will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 19. The parade will march down Cameron Street into the Dumfries Slave Cemetery to then celebrate, including amplifying lesser-known narratives and contributions of African Americans in Prince William County.
Fairfax County
Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon will host a Juneteenth celebration for all ages Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate African American stories, food traditions, music and contributions to American spiritual life with a special guest storyteller, live music, crafts and food trucks offering African American cuisine. The park is at 2739 West Ox Road in the Herndon area.
More information: fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/frying-pan-park/
NOVA Parks and the Fairfax NAACP will host the second annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Bull Run Regional Park, 7700 Bull Run Drive in Centreville. Hear stories about a freed community who once lived and died at the forested location behind the Atlantis Waterpark. There will also be a Black Expo and activities for children.
More information: novaparks.com
A Mount Vernon Family Day event on Saturday will let visitors discover how enslaved men and women at Mount Vernon defined their agency and the legacies they left behind. Events include self-guided tours, performances, specialty mansion tours and slave burial ground commemorations through the day.
More information: mountvernon.org
Loudoun County
The “Burg” Family Reunion Club presents Juneteenth Celebration 2023 on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Ida Lee Park. 60 Ida Lee Drive NW in Leesburg. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Children 11 years and younger are free.
More information and tickets: thebfrc.com/juneteenth-celebration
Stafford County
The Stafford County NAACP returns to Colonial Forge High School on Saturday for the second annual Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration. The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information: tourstaffordva.com/event/stafford-juneteenth-freedom-day/
Fauquier County
Fauquier County’s Third Annual Juneteenth community commemoration is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Warrenton. There will be food, music and activities for kids, including a moon bounce, face painting and a petting zoo.
More information: fauquierjuneteenth.com
