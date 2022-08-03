Kathy Hollinger, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, has been named the new CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership, a regional business group.
Hollinger will begin her new role Oct. 3. She replaces JB Holston, who was hired in May 2020 and resigned in March.
Hollinger, who has lived in the area for 30 years, has led the restaurant group since 2012, representing thousands of restaurants and food service companies with more than 100,000 employees in Northern Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
As the group's voice and leading advocate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollinger guided the members through a series of crises such as widespread closures, restricted capacity, masking requirements and a workforce shortage, according to a news release.
Prior to that role, Hollinger was the film commissioner and agency director of the District of Columbia Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, where she was responsible for promoting the nation’s capital as a venue for film and television production. Washington became the top destination for film, television production, video, and multimedia projects with a 15% increase in film activity and more than $38 million in industry direct spending and revenue generation.
Early in her career, Hollinger was the senior director of external affairs for Comcast of the District. Under her leadership, Comcast received the “Business of the Year” award from the D.C. Chamber of Commerce and the “Champions of Excellence Award” from the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Hollinger also was founder and managing director of Storyboard Communications LLC, a boutique strategic communications and public affairs agency.
"Kathy embodies everything the Greater Washington Partnership stands for," said Peter Scher, chair of the board of the partnership and vice chairman of JP Morgan Chase. "She is a proven leader with decades of private and public sector experience in the region and a deep commitment to business leading on some of the biggest issues we face from Richmond to Baltimore right now."
Hollinger said she is honored to take on the role. "This region is near and dear to my heart and I’ve always worked hard to advocate for the private sector to play a leadership role in advancing inclusive growth."
