People put a lot of stock in what race they and others belong to. Race is a way we have sorted out humanity since our earliest beginnings as a society – often with the goal of subjugating one race to another.
Race has been the basis of unspeakable crimes and depredations. Indeed, it’s at the core of much of our politics in 21st century America. However, what if there wasn’t such a thing as race? What if, after putting aside the cultural differences and the minor physical differences, we were all the same?
Well then, I have news – and it’s been well known for almost two decades. We are all the same.
The U.S. government proved this in 1989, in its human genome project – and 20 years ago last month published its results. We humans, our DNA and genetic makeup, are 99.9% the same. You can put yourself, based on skin color, cultural heritage and the like, into a racial grouping, but that’s all it is, a grouping based on culture and superficial appearance.
Or as Robert Sussman in Newsweek put it, “The notion of race may be real, but the science is not. We are all the same, with no exceptions.”
Of all the creatures on Earth, modern humans are the least differentiated. Unlike birds, felines, dogs, amphibians or fish, there is only one model.
That doesn’t mean we don’t have differences in skin color or bone structures or that there aren’t inherited differences that dominate certain groups of people. But if you take one human from anywhere on the planet and compare their genetic makeup to another, they are almost the same. In a sense, we’re decidedly boring.
Not only are our differences insignificant, but, like it or not, we’re also all related to one another. The great human migration, which would eventually be dominated exclusively by homo sapiens, began about 200,000 years ago in southern Africa, where a small population of homo sapiens (that’s us) started making their way north.
That small group didn’t grow into “us” without mixing it up a lot. We are all related. Not just in the sense of being one happy planet, or the family of humankind, but in the fact that your African-American neighbor, the Chinese commentator you listened to last night or the Jewish man you work with, as well as your uncle Fred and some Peruvian sheep farmer in the Andes, are all related to you.
Oh, sure, the lineage is nearly impossible to trace – we are talking about antiquity here – but we’re all related.
Sadly, racism and prejudice seem to be a state of mind we humans are surprisingly comfortable with. But the human genome project – and this is established science – all but destroys the whole foundation of that kind of thinking.
If 99.9% of the material that makes up the 20,000 genes that can be mixed and matched into up to 3 billion base pairs that make us humans are the same, then science has proven we have a lot more in common than we ever imagined. In fact, we have everything in common.
So racism, a scourge of our society, including the very business of classifying people into races (which as people mix more and more is becoming harder to do), and then talking about “them and us,” is flawed to begin with.
Maybe we’d be wise to remember that there is no us and them. Or at least scientifically there shouldn’t be. And that rather than going to great lengths to differentiate ourselves, to discriminate when it makes no sense, we should remember that it’s just us.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
