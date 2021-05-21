I-66 West Travel Lanes Approaching Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to Shift to New Roadway Configuration on or about May 21
Left (HOV) lane will be temporarily separated from the three general purpose lanes while construction continues
FAIRFAX – The travel lanes on westbound I-66 between Blake Lane and Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) will be shifted into a new configuration for approximately two months, beginning on or about May 21, 2021. When this traffic change is implemented, the left (HOV) lane will be separated from the three general purpose lanes by a barrier-enclosed construction area. Drivers will be directed by signs and message boards to stay to the right at the lane split to access Route 123 North and South. The HOV lane will be a thru-lane only with no access to Route 123.
This temporary lane configuration is one of many traffic shifts that will occur along I-66 East and West between Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Gainesville and I-495 this year. Traffic is being shifted to new pavement on the outer portion of the roadway as construction activities begin to focus on building the future I-66 Express Lanes in the center portion of the roadway.
Drivers should always use caution and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs in construction zones.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
Weekly updates will be available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA. To receive updates automatically by email, sign up here.
