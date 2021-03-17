The Langley Saxons are enjoying a 6-0 start in girls high school volleyball.
One of Langley’s wins was over defending Liberty District and 6D North Region champion Washington-Liberty by a 3-1 score. The Saxons also have defeated Yorktown, 3-1; and Herndon, McLean and Westfield by 3-0 scores and have a win over South Lakes.
Some of Langley’s top returners from last season’s team so far have been Ceren Mert, Katie Westerheim, Ijenna Mere, Lauren Sung, Ameila Kim, Nina Kernan, Erica Maebius and Abby Stewart.
