Police last week arrested a woman they say was involved in the shooting death of a Leesburg man in Fairfax County.
Kaitlynn Nicole Nicholas, 23, of Harrisonburg, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
She is currently being held in the Rockingham County Regional Jail without bond, according to police.
Police believe that Nicholas is responsible for killing Johnny Lee Robinson III, 39, of Leesburg, around 8 p.m. Thursday night in the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive.
Police said that Robinson was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene.
A woman was spotted running from the scene by people nearby, according to police.
Police began canvasing the area with K9s and helicopters.
During the search, officers found a suitcase as well as a firearm believed to be related to the shooting, according to police.
Surveillance footage was obtained from the apartment complex, and based on the video, detectives believed the man and woman appeared to know each other and the shooting was not a random act, police said.
Detectives determined that the man and woman left an apartment prior to the shooting.
Police said that neither the man or the woman resided in the apartment complex, and witnesses were able to provide information about the identity of both Robinson and Nicholas.
Detectives then obtained a warrant for Nicholas’ arrest, according to a press release.
On Friday afternoon, detectives from the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit and officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department took Nicholas into custody.
Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland. Reach him at jherrera@wtop.com
