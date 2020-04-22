Editor: Now that life has been upended and normal routines suspended, I, like many, find solace, even peace, in being outside, absorbing fresh air, sunshine, bird songs, and the signs of spring.
So I find it doubly disturbing that – in this crisis borne of man’s exploitation of the natural world – EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler has announced that the Environmental Protection Agency will be taking a break from enforcing legally mandated public-health and environmental regulations throughout the nation.
This means that oil industries, chemical plants and other industrial polluters can freely dump toxins in waterways and release pollutants into the air.
This will especially impact those in poorer areas, aggravating health conditions that make those populations more susceptible to the damaging or fatal effects of COVID-19, and amplifying already egregious environmental injustices.
The effects of such poisoning of our natural resources could last decades.
Secretary Wheeler must reverse this decision and, instead of prioritizing industry profits at the expense of public health, must begin to fulfill the mission of the EPA – to protect human health and the environment.
Not to do so is a travesty.
Grace Holden, Arlington
