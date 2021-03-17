[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: The Sun Gazette was right to raise concerns about more criminals being released in Arlington [“Is ‘Catch and Release’ Now the Norm?” Editorial Feb. 25].
If fewer criminals are prosecuted and jailed, that will lead to increased crime. Crime recently increased in America’s cities, as more offenders were released from prison, or not sent to jail in the first place. The murder rate rose 30 percent last year in 34 major cites, after the number of incarcerated people dropped by 14 percent from 2019 to mid-2020.
When criminals serve less time, crime rates tend to rise. Murder rates rose in the 1970s as murderers spent less time in prison.
On the other hand, violent crimes fell in California as a result of Proposition 8, which increased prison sentences for repeat offenders who commit willful homicide, rape and robbery with a gun.
That didn’t simply keep violent criminals in jail where they couldn’t commit more crimes. It also deterred people outside of prison from committing crimes.
Hans Bader, Arlington
