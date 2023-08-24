The ARTfactory’s Rooftop Productions is presenting its second annual 10 by 10 New Play Festival from Thursday through Saturday.
The festival features 10 original plays from the 10-minute play genre, meaning the plays must be limited to 10 pages or 10 minutes in length.
The festival began as a way to showcase original works and has received entries from as far away as China and Australia. This year, the more than 130 entries included one written by a local playwright, selected by the readers’ panel to be performed. This year’s festival also includes a high school writer’s category, with the winning play coming from New York.
Festival director and former high school theater teacher Deb Hansen said she is thrilled to be a part of the 10 by 10 for the second year in a row. “ARTfactory has so many wonderful opportunities and classes available, including classes offered in playwriting meant to equip aspiring writers of all ages.”
More information
When: Thursday, Aug. 24, through Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. each night
Where: Keller Family Theatre at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas
Tickets: Online at InsideNoVaTix.com or call (703) 330-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.