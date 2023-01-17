Katrina (Katie) Pistun of Gainesville always knew her daughter was special, but it wasn’t until Linda was 4 years old that she realized just how special. “Her kindergarten teacher mentioned mealworms, and Linda was fascinated by the idea that you could watch the life cycle of these little creatures. She asked her kindergarten teacher for a batch of them for herself and the class.”
Linda then created a laboratory under her bed to watch these mealworms and, soon after, started Linda’s Lab, a small business with the goal of solving world hunger through mealworm protein. She knew all about food shortages from watching the news with her parents.
‘It was around this time that we took her in to have a full battery of [intelligence] tests,” says Katie. It was found that Linda fell into a tiny piece of the population (0.02%) known as profoundly gifted.
At age 5, Linda requested a meeting with her school principal to discuss skipping first grade, and now, at age 10, has skipped three full grades and six grades in math.
“Every single grade before I skipped was torture,” she says. “I was so bored. But, whenever I walk into a classroom for the first time, the other students ask if I’m supposed to be there. It's actually quite funny.”
Linda is concurrently enrolled at Gainesville Middle School and Gainesville High School, where she takes Algebra II and Mandarin II. She also plays the violin and piano and is a Girl Scout.
Her absolute favorite subject, though, is science. “I like things to be exact and with science, you have to be exact, because one mistake, say with rockets, will cause everything to go off course.” Through Linda’s Lab, she also operates the Larva Library, a free program for teachers in the Prince William County public school system.
“Linda provides everything a class needs to conduct a mealworm life cycle experiment with the goal of improving science education and encouraging kids, especially girls, to love and pursue science as they grow up,” says Katie.
From a very young age, Linda wanted to be taken seriously. “She’s always been such a tiny little thing and, at age 5, started wearing fake glasses,” says Katie. “We just thought it was cute. She was probably 7 when she told us she did it because she wanted people to see her as a mathematician and a scientist. She was so happy the first time we took her to the eye doctor and she actually needed a small prescription.”
A member of Mensa (the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world) since she was 5, Linda was accepted as a Davidson Young Scholar in 2018, which limits membership to exceptionally and profoundly gifted children. And this year, Linda was awarded the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship, a prestigious merit-based scholarship that, explains Katie, will pay for all four years of a private high school education. “She has toured National Cathedral School and Flint Hill School so far,” says Katie. “She is also applying to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a highly selective public school in Fairfax County. If accepted to TJ, Linda will be able to use her scholarship to supplement her education over the next four years.”
Her college of choice is Harvard University, where she dreams of studying astrophysics. “That's just the greatest school for chemistry, well science, that you can go to,” says Linda.
Her ultimate goal is working for NASA. “I would like to be like Katherine Johnson [the pioneering NASA mathematician], and also possibly go on a trip to Mars.”
While her intelligence has enabled her to speed through school, there is one thing that might slow her down. “I'm going to graduate high school at 14, but Harvard doesn’t accept kids that young,” says Linda. Her mom explains that students have to be at least 15 to attend Harvard, so they need to decide what Linda can do that will be meaningful during that gap year.
For mom Katie and dad Nick, who are both in law enforcement, providing Linda with what she needs to reach her full potential can sometimes be daunting. “Although Linda hasn’t been able to use her Davidson Young Scholars membership yet, we as parents have really benefited from it because there’s an online community where we can talk to other parents and ask for ideas,” says Katie. “They also have a lot of resources to help parents of kids like Linda.”
The couple also turned to Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, an online accredited school. “They have resources that we've used to challenge her. She's taken the majority of her math through there.”
Today, her father, who studied engineering, is her math tutor. “She’s surpassed my math abilities at this point, but I help her with pretty much anything else,” says Katie.
“My parents are my biggest supporters,” says Linda. “If they didn't support me, I would have no idea how to do anything in my academic career.”
Her parents want to make sure they provide her with every opportunity they can. However, they also make sure they don’t push her too hard. “We’ve always made it an option for her to take a breath and step back, but she has never once considered it,” says Katie.
The family, which also includes sons Connor, who is 19, Thomas, who’s 5, and Nicholas, who’s 11, takes time out to have fun together. They love to go bike riding, hiking and running in 5K races. They also help Nicholas with his project.
“He adopted the Bristow Station Trail, so about once a month, he goes out there and collects trash, trims branches to make sure the trail stays clear, and looks for any maintenance that he needs to report,” says Katie. “We go out there as a family and help him or at least keep him company.”
In October, Linda celebrated another great honor. She was offered a book deal and signed a contract for her first novel which will launch in 2023. “It’s just the cutest story!” says Katie. “It’s about a little girl scientist (Linda) who notices black footprints appearing around her town. She uses the scientific method to discover they are carbon footprints, and she works with the town mayor and the community to fix the problem.”
Attention young, gifted scholars: You may qualify for these opportunities, too!
Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship
The Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship is a full four-year, merit-based high school scholarship that can be used nationally toward any high school or approved alternative educational program that best fits the Scholar’s individual intellectual, academic, and personal needs and goals. The Scholarship enables highly able middle school students to explore and access unlimited high school and early college opportunities that provide these young adults with the optimal educational match for their high school career. For information, visit educationaladvancement.org
Davidson Young Scholars gifted program
The Davidson Young Scholars gifted program offers academic, social, and emotional support for gifted students and their families. To be eligible for the Davidson Young Scholars program, applicants must:
- Be 5 to 16 years old when the application is submitted
- Be a U.S. citizen or Permanent Resident of the United States
- Have documentation of current testing that meets our Testing Requirements
For information, visit davidsongifted.org
John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth
The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to identify the next generation’s brightest minds and provide them educationally enriching, intellectually challenging, and socially rewarding experiences. It actively recruits and supports students in grades 2-12 from all communities regardless of race, culture, gender identity and expression, twice exceptionality, or income level. For information, visit: cty.jhu.edu
Mensa Society
Mensa is the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world. Mensa's requirement for membership is a score at or above the 98th percentile on certain standardized IQ or other approved intelligence tests, such as the Stanford–Binet Intelligence Scales. The minimum accepted score on the Stanford–Binet is 132, while for the Cattell it is 148 and 130 in the Wechsler tests. For information, visit mensa.og
This feature appears in the January 2023 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle magazine.
