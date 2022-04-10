Since 2008, when Dr. Towanna Burrous founded Towanna Freeman & Associates, a management consulting firm located in Haymarket that offered executive coaching as an additional service, she has been evolving her business and focus to meet the changing needs of the times.
In 2011, when she recognized an increased demand for diverse coaches, and no professional networks in which to find them, she created one - the Black Life Coaches Network.
Then, in 2015, she rebranded the company as CoachDiversity Institute. The firm offers various executive coach training and education programs.
“Coaching is a critical skill that 21st-century leaders need to unlock potential and performance in their people,” she says. “CoachDiversity attracts forward-thinking leaders worldwide who want to shift organizational culture to increase employee engagement and performance.”
Making it her mission to diversify the coaching industry to provide her clients with credentialed coaching professionals who were not only racially and ethnically diverse but also of different ages, abilities, gender, and religions was only the first step. There was still more work to do.
“I realized the International Coaching Federation didn't offer a curriculum that taught coaches to coach across diverse lines,” says Dr. Burrous. “I wrote the first-ever coaching curriculum grounded in diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
Dr. Burrous also concluded that not all coaches were trained equally. Some of them needed to improve their coaching skills because their clients were coming to them with a lot of different challenges that were specific to people of color and to people with different sexual orientations.
“Now, we are a training school,” she says. “People come to us to learn to coach across diverse lines.”
Students include people who want to start their own business and want to be an internal coach inside their organization, or who want to be leaders in their organizations which they’d like to see become more inclusive.
“Since 2015, we've graduated over 700 coaching professionals,” says Dr. Burrous. “This includes people who self-identify as white and want to work with people who are different from them.”
CoachDiversity Institute offers three courses that build upon each other and provide students a certification in coaching.
“There’s an associate level, a certified professional level, and an advanced level,” she explains, “and each program takes between four to six months to complete. Our students are executives, senior consultants, helping professionals, diversity practitioners from Fortune 500 companies, the federal government, and big non-profits. Many of them are making significant changes within their organizations.”
CoachDiversity Institute’s growth has been phenomenal since adding this new offering to their portfolio. In 2021, it ranked number 524 on Inc. magazine’s 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. and ranked number one in Prince William County.
“While we were excited to join this prestigious list, it was also a moment of reflection because black women-owned businesses have the immense challenge of being underpaid, underfunded, and under-resourced,” says Dr. Burrous.
Heading a successful black-female owned business while being a single mother to two children makes her especially proud.
“My oldest is 25 and she works for CoachDiversity, but she's also in the Army National Guard,” she says. “My son is in the 6th grade. For me, being an active and present mom helped me build an agile company that succeeded even during COVID.”
Her children are also the reason she is so focused on creating better corporate atmospheres.
“I ask myself, ‘What type of company culture would best fit the needs of my children and their peers?’” says Dr. Burrous. “My mission is to teach change agents how to create a culture that pushes an organization forward, not backward.”
To find out more about CoachDiversity Institute, visit coachdiversity.com.
This feature appears in the April 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle. To pick up a copy, visit these locations.
