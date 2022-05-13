In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Prince William Art Society, the ARTfactory in Manassas is hosting a group art exhibit and special reception.
The exhibit, “Golden Anniversary: 50 Years of PWAS,” opened May 4 and continues through June 4 at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St.
The reception with the artists will be held Saturday, May 14, from 6 until 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The Prince William Art Society originated in 1971 as the Woodbridge Art Guild Inc. and today has 40 members. In celebration of its golden anniversary, the group art exhibit will feature 44 original works of art from 11 art society members. This exhibit contains a variety of mediums, including oil, acrylic, mixed media, and Photoart.
The art society is a nonprofit organization formed with the purpose of promoting the appreciation of visual art and fine crafts, gaining recognition and publicity for the work of local artists and providing a variety of educational art programs and fine art exhibits to the Prince William community.
The Prince William Art Society hosts annual spring and fall art exhibits at Tall Oaks Community Center in Lake Ridge and participates in the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s Arts Alive event and the Occoquan Art Festival. Currently, the art society has displays in both the Clearbrook Center of the Arts at Tacket’s Mill in Woodbridge and the Open Space Arts Gallery at Stonebridge.
The society has monthly meetings, followed by educational programs, conducted by guests with various backgrounds in the arts. Meetings include refreshments and time to get acquainted with other artists and are held at the Tall Oaks Community Center on the fourth Monday of every month at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of December and January.
The society also tries to conduct at least two affordable workshops per year covering different mediums or subjects, according to its website.
