If you’ve meandered through Brentsville, you may have noted the federal-style house with two chimneys that sits across from the courthouse. The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism’s Office of Historic Preservation became the proud owner of it – the Williams-Dawe house – in April. Perfect timing as this year is the town’s bicentennial.
“To Brentsville locals, it’s known as the White House because of the color,” said Paige Gibbons-Backus, historic site manager. The house was completed in 1822 and is as old as the county seat markers – the courthouse and jail. The region that is now Brentsville connected the farms of Haymarket to the port of Dumfries. Dumfries was established in 1749 after attracting immigrants with Quantico Creek as one of the primary American seaports. Dumfries was a hub for growing and exporting tobacco well into the 18th century.
In the early 1800s, overfarming culminated in the siltation of Quantico Creek and Dumfries lost its momentum from the harbor. Its population advanced west, and the center of government (the county seat) moved from Dumfries to the newly established Brentsville in 1822.
About the Williams’s and the Dawe’s
John Williams served as clerk of the court for Prince William County while the county seat was still in Dumfries. After he died in 1813, his widow Jane Dawe Williams temporarily assumed the role until her brother Phillip Devereaux Dawe took on the position.
Jane settled in the White House in Brentsville and Phillip lived with her and her children until he died in 1832. Jane’s son John Williams II then took over for his late uncle as county clerk. The last known record of the Williams family living in the house is from the 1860s. Many people have occupied the regal house since then, including Agnes Webster and her family in the latter half of the 20th century.
The house sits on nearly six acres that contain some of the original town streets, and has been vacant for at least the last six years. Brothers Merle and Gill (Keith) Machen, Agnes Webster’s grandsons, put it on the market after an estate sale. When the community saw the for-sale sign, they flooded division manager Rob Orrison’s office with calls.
Community concern
“The community was reaching out to us in a major way, making dozens of phone calls, about preserving and protecting the house,” Rob said. Orrison’s district routed callers to Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson to share the community’s passion for holding onto the house. Supervisor Lawson felt similarly and in November 2021, the County began the process of buying it.
“It’s the earliest residential structure that we now own,” Paige said.
As one of the oldest homes in Brentsville, the house has aged with the town. The brick was coated with stucco, trees gradually obscured the house, the chimney on the left side of the structure collapsed through the roof more than 10 years ago, and a storm cut the electricity.
Restoration begins
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a budget of $450,000 for restoration. “In terms of homes that Prince William County has acquired for us to preserve, this house is in pretty decent shape,” Paige said.
Restoring it is an incremental process that began with tree work.
They removed the surrounding trees so the house isn’t endangered, roots don’t compromise its foundation, and the house can properly dry out in the sun. “The primary thing now is to protect it,” Rob said, so next they’ll replace the roof with a metal one.
“One day I would like to buy a building that doesn’t need any restoration, but that would be boring,” he joked. They anticipate needing mold, lead paint, and asbestos remediation because of the age of the house and the rainwater that has been collecting inside for years.
The repairs must be done linearly though, as “there’s no point doing [remediation] with the water still coming in,” Rob said. For now, they wear N95 masks in the house while assessing the items inside. One thing that’s staying is a grand piano; after all, “it was meant to be a space for entertaining,” Paige said.
In-house teams and contractors are collaborating on the effort. They have specialized staff for the preservation work, such as their expert curator who goes through the items. “We have restoration carpenters on staff, and they will do some of the interior work. Our team will fix the rafters and the contractor will do the exterior roof work,” Rob explained.
Preserving the past for its contribution to the future
Right now Paige and Rob are teeming with ideas for how to open the house to the public but first there’s the matter of funding since doing so is beyond the budgeted restoration work. They’re considering accessibility, amenities for visitors, and hardhat tours in the meantime.
Rob wants to involve stakeholders, historic commission members, and community groups to decide what the house becomes.
“We try to involve as many people as we can,” Rob said. “We want to protect [and] tell that story of the old house, but also repurpose that house to use it in a way that will benefit people who live in the community, like school groups and even tourists.”
Looking at a hallway on the second floor of the house, Paige said, “We'll probably have to raise the floor up, restabilize it, [and] re-level it to prevent further damage. Anytime you preserve a property like this, it takes time.”
How long will it take before the house is open to visitors? That’s one thing neither Paige nor Rob can predict. For insight, they recently completed a project that they started in 2005. Clearly, they’re willing to invest all the time it takes.
“We want to make sure that it will stand for another 200 years,” Paige said.
The house is located at 12320 Bristow Rd, Bristow.
###
This feature appears in the January 2023 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. To pick up a copy, visit these locations.
