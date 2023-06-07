Haymarket’s Stacy Flax quit corporate long before working from home became the new normal. Burnt out from endless hours, in 2018 Flax flexed and left her full-time work which had initially begun in finance and eventually led to various roles from business strategy to strategic development working with C-Suite executives at Fortune 500 companies. By 2022, she’d harnessed her creativity, talent, and business acumen to build a brand that landed her newly-created and innovative apparel from her brand Bored Rebel in 2023’s Academy Awards swag bags.
Flax’s Bored Rebel introduced an entirely new concept of graphic undershirts, filling a void for those who want more than the traditional boring tee to wear under professional shirts (and for their partner who wants them to hang out in a decent shirt after stripping off their button-down at the end of the day).
After leaving her job, Flax volunteered, engaged in hobbies, and admittedly watched a whole lot of Netflix while looking for her next path. She eventually became enthralled with graphic design and then, as a stroke of luck, her husband’s undergarments became her inspiration.
“I walked into the master bathroom and his underwear were on the floor. They were these skull and crossbones underwear but the undershirt was boring. It bothered me and I wondered if there was something better out there,” Flax said.
She scoured the web only to find that, indeed, no one else was producing undershirts that were interesting for professionals who needed to wear them under their button-down shirts.
Flax then did her research on how best to design an interesting tee that wouldn’t be seen under a professional shirt which, especially when light-colored, can reveal any patterns or designs. She worked with light inks but found that the color still showed through. With more research, she learned that the placket part of the shirt (where the buttons and buttonholes are) is lined many more times than the rest of the shirt -- and that nothing shows through it.
From there the brand was born. After tons of testing of materials, Flax finally found the shirts with the right feel, durability, and design (including being wicking) that she wanted to emblazon with interesting or inspiring quotes straight down the middle, and that are hidden by the placket.
Whether buyers want motivation with quotes like “remember who you are” or the bestseller, “Unleash Your Inner Superhero” to snarky messages like “I’m planning my escape” and “Not paid enough for this”, Flax has the perfect Bored Rebel tee to slay the day. Plus, she even has a special wedding line.
“We have four different [primary] lines: awesome, badass, miffed, and sentimental -- and I’m super excited about the wedding collection that just launched. We just started selling them and they’re really fun and exciting. There’s over 100 different shirts for the groom, groomsmen, and father of the bride.”
Flax’s line of unique tees are wearable for both men and women and are available online but also at select stores like Patrick’s Fine Linens and Home decor in Tyson’s Corner and DC. Patrick’s owner Troy Englert can only sing Flax’s praises.
“We’re so proud to represent her products in the stores and I’m so happy for her -- there couldn’t be a more deserving person,” Englert said. “She’s just refreshing, the design is refreshing, and her outlook on life and where she wants to take her brand is fabulous. It’s a great product and a great design.”
As for Flax’s future, she hopes to continue to build the brand as well as give back to communities. She has a passion for supporting workforce development charities and has already worked closely with A Wider Circle in Silver Spring, Maryland. She also hopes to be able to continue to work alongside, and help, other entrepreneurs as well as foster conversations about mental health, particularly related to the type of burnout that she endured.
“I felt ashamed about it and no one should ever feel ashamed for feeling burnt out. I came out of it and got better and stronger. Covid happened and people began feeling more comfortable talking about mental health. That made it easier for me to speak out about mental health now and the more we talk about it the more we reduce it.” Flax said. “I hear about other people’s experiences with mental health and burnout all of the time.”
While Flax is focused on the future, she’s also grounded in the present, laser-focused on making graphic undershirts “a thing” -- and on giving clients what they want.
“On all of the shirts I have printed on the inner seam on the back: “Under it all, I’m a rebel”.
I almost got rid of it because it was expensive but then when people found it they loved it and they said: It’s my favorite part!”
“So many of us feel that way -- we’re all a little rebellious.”
EXCLUSIVE!
Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle has been exclusively informed that Bored Rebel apparel is already slated to be featured in next year’s Academy Awards swag bags! Find Flax’s graphic undershirts at boredrebel.com. For additional information, email hello@BoredRebel.com.
This feature appears in the June 2023 edition of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations and read the entire issue here.
